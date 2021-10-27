WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
College eSports
Virginia Commonwealth vs. WVU Potomac State College, TBA
College Soccer
Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State, 4:00
College Women's Soccer
Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State, 6:30
WVU Potomac State at Howard Community College, Region XX semifinal, 12:00
College Volleyball
WVU Potomac State at Harford, 6:00
High School Cross Country
Allegany, Fort Hill, Mountain Ridge, Southern at Northern, 4:00
High School Soccer
Calvary Christian vs. Life Center, 4:15
Northern at Fort Hill, Class 1A West Region 1 playoff, 4:30
High School Volleyball
East Hardy at Petersburg, 6:00/7:00
Frankfort at Fort Hill, 5:00 (6:30 junior varsity)
Keyser at Grafton, 6:00/7:30
Moorefield at Pendleton County, 6:00/7:00
Southern at Mountain Ridge, 6:00/7:00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.