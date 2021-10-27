WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

College eSports

Virginia Commonwealth vs. WVU Potomac State College, TBA

College Soccer

Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State, 4:00

College Women's Soccer

Alderson Broaddus at Frostburg State, 6:30

WVU Potomac State at Howard Community College, Region XX semifinal, 12:00

College Volleyball

WVU Potomac State at Harford, 6:00

High School Cross Country

Allegany, Fort Hill, Mountain Ridge, Southern at Northern, 4:00

High School Soccer

Calvary Christian vs. Life Center, 4:15

Northern at Fort Hill, Class 1A West Region 1 playoff, 4:30

High School Volleyball

East Hardy at Petersburg, 6:00/7:00

Frankfort at Fort Hill, 5:00 (6:30 junior varsity)

Keyser at Grafton, 6:00/7:30

Moorefield at Pendleton County, 6:00/7:00

Southern at Mountain Ridge, 6:00/7:00

