MONDAY'S RESULTS

High School Boys Soccer

Webster County at Petersburg, canceled

High School Girls Soccer

Webster County at Petersburg, canceled

High School Golf

WestMAC at Thousand Acres

High School Volleyball

Hampshire 3, University 0

Hampshire 2, East Hardy 0

Moorefield 3, Petersburg  1

Legacy Christian at Calvary Christian, (n)

Union at Tucker County, (n)

Hope for Hyndman at Paw Paw, canceled

Junior Varsity Football

Frankfort at Hampshire, (n)

Musselman at Keyser, canceled

Moorefield at Petersburg, canceled

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

High School Cross Country

Potomac Valley Conference Meet at Tucker County, 3:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Berkeley Springs at Hampshire, 7:00

Calvary Christian at Keyser, 4:30

Petersburg at Pendleton, canceled

High School Girls Soccer

Berkeley Springs at Hampshire, 5:00

High School Volleyball

Berkeley Springs at East Hardy, 6:00

Moorefield at Frankfort, 6:00/7:15

Pendleton at Petersburg, 6:00/7:00

TODAY'S SCHEDULE

High School Golf

WestMAC at Lodestone, 3:30

Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

Hampshire at Frankfort, 4:00

