MONDAY'S RESULTS
High School Boys Soccer
Webster County at Petersburg, canceled
High School Girls Soccer
Webster County at Petersburg, canceled
High School Golf
WestMAC at Thousand Acres
High School Volleyball
Hampshire 3, University 0
Hampshire 2, East Hardy 0
Moorefield 3, Petersburg 1
Legacy Christian at Calvary Christian, (n)
Union at Tucker County, (n)
Hope for Hyndman at Paw Paw, canceled
Junior Varsity Football
Frankfort at Hampshire, (n)
Musselman at Keyser, canceled
Moorefield at Petersburg, canceled
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
High School Cross Country
Potomac Valley Conference Meet at Tucker County, 3:30 p.m.
High School Boys Soccer
Berkeley Springs at Hampshire, 7:00
Calvary Christian at Keyser, 4:30
Petersburg at Pendleton, canceled
High School Girls Soccer
Berkeley Springs at Hampshire, 5:00
High School Volleyball
Berkeley Springs at East Hardy, 6:00
Moorefield at Frankfort, 6:00/7:15
Pendleton at Petersburg, 6:00/7:00
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
High School Golf
WestMAC at Lodestone, 3:30
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
Hampshire at Frankfort, 4:00
