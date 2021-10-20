WEDNEDAY, OCT. 20
College eSports
Akron vs. WVU Potomac State, TBA
College Field Hockey
Indiana, Pennsylvania at Frostburg State, 6:00
College Soccer
Frostburg State at West Liberty, 7:30
College Women's Soccer
Frostburg State at West Liberty, 5:00
WVU Potomac State at Montgomery College, 4:00
High School Girls Soccer
Frankfort at East Fairmont, Sectional playoff, 6:00
High School Soccer
Junior varsity: Allegany at Southern, 3:00
High School Volleyball
Bishop Walsh at Keyser, 6:00/7:15
Junior Varsity Football
Fort Hill at Northern, 6:00
