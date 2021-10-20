WEDNEDAY, OCT. 20

College eSports

Akron vs. WVU Potomac State, TBA

College Field Hockey

Indiana, Pennsylvania at Frostburg State, 6:00

College Soccer

Frostburg State at West Liberty, 7:30

College Women's Soccer

Frostburg State at West Liberty, 5:00

WVU Potomac State at Montgomery College, 4:00

High School Girls Soccer

Frankfort at East Fairmont, Sectional playoff, 6:00

High School Soccer

Junior varsity: Allegany at Southern, 3:00

High School Volleyball

Bishop Walsh at Keyser, 6:00/7:15

Junior Varsity Football

Fort Hill at Northern, 6:00

