Stills Big 12’s Co-Defensive Player of Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University’s senior defensive lineman Darius Stills has been named the league’s co-defensive player of the week for his four tackles, including three solo stops, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss performance in WVU’s 27-21 double-overtime victory over Baylor on Saturday, the Big 12 Conference has announced this week.
Over the past two years against Baylor, Stills has recorded 14 tackles, including 10 unassisted, 5.5 sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss.
This season, Stills has seven tackles, including six solos, 2.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss. He is No. 21 nationally in tackles for loss and 45th in sacks.
Stills shared the award with TCU’s La’Kendrick Van Zandt.
Kansas at WVU game on FS1 at noon
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU’s Saturday, Oct. 17, conference game against Kansas at Milan Puskar Stadium will be televised on FS1 at noon.
WVU and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics will welcome fans back to Milan Puskar Stadium for this matchup at 25% capacity as part of the health, safety and wellness measures being implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the limit, the priority opportunity to purchase tickets is currently being given to previous season ticket holders to purchase the best available seats first, with any remaining tickets going on sale to the general public the week of the game.
Additional information pertaining to WVU student ticketing will be released on Friday, with the student ticketing process for the Kansas game beginning the week of the game on Monday. Student seats in Milan Puskar Stadium will be limited to approximately 2,000 seats between upper, lower and Mountaineer Maniac sections.
Barker scores 10 in Paw Paw’s loss
PAW PAW, W.Va. — Alexis Barker scored 10 service points and had six aces but it wasn’t enough as Petersburg swept host Paw Paw Monday evening.
The Vikings won 25-15, 25-21 and 25-15.
Barker also had five kills. Halle Galliher had five service points and three aces, Addison Ross had three service points, two aces and seven kills. Hannah Deschenes scored three service points.
Individual results for the Vikings were unavailable.
In the junior varsity contest, Paw Paw defeated Petersburg 2-1 (25-27, 25-21 and 25-13) behind Zoie Moreland’s 10 points and two aces. Deschenes had nine points and an ace.
Joselyn Smith had 17 points and Kaylee Lamonds had 12 in the Pirates’ 2-1 middle school loss to the Vikings.
Paw Paw visits Moorefield tonight along with Tygarts Valley beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Capitals sign Dillon to 4-year deal
The Washington Capitals lost one defenseman possibly for the season, and brought another one back.
Washington re-signed Brenden Dillon to a $15.6 million, four-year contract Tuesday, an announcement that came minutes after saying Michal Kempny would miss six to eight months following surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon. Dillon will count $3.9 million against the salary cap through the 2023-24 season.
Like Kempny in 2018 when the Capitals won the Stanley Cup, Dillon fit in seamlessly after they acquired him at the trade deadline. As much as they are up against the flat, $81.5 million salary cap, the Capitals could use long-term injury relief with Kempny to keep Dillon.
It’s unclear when the 2020-21 season will start, though Commissioner Gary Bettman said on NHL Network that Jan. 1 was the new target date. Kempny’s recovery would take him out through at least March.
The 30-year-old was injured during training in his native Czech Republic. After being a part of the Cup-winning team, Kempny missed the 2019 playoffs and start of last season with a torn left hamstring.
Washington acquired Dillon, 29, from San Jose in February for a 2020 second- and 2021 third-round pick. The Canadian defenseman averaged 22 minutes of ice time during the postseason for the Capitals, who wanted to bring him back despite a tough cap situation.
They’re expected to lose goaltender Braden Holtby in free agency.
Packers say no fans while virus rampant
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers say that any plans to have fans for home games this season are on indefinite hold due to high COVID-19 rates in the area.
Packers officials said that fans won’t be admitted until there’s a “marked improvement in the rate of hospitalizations, as well as the community infection rate and positivity rate.”
The Packers have played two of their eight scheduled home games already. They don’t have another home game until Nov. 1 against the Minnesota Vikings.
“We are very concerned with the rate of infection in our area,” Packers CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “We are trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases, and based on recommendations from community health-care and public health officials, hosting fans at the stadium for games is not advisable at this time.”
