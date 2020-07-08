Mountain Ridge athletics benefit golf tournament Aug. 7 at Cumberland CC
CUMBERLAND — The 27th annual Ozzie Nelson/Mick Cunningham golf tournament for the benefit of Mountain Ridge High School athletics will be held Friday, Aug. 7 at the Cumberland Country Club.
There will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Anyone interested in entering a team, sponsoring a hole or donating a prize should contact Bob Nelson at 240-727-0970.
Kentucky adds UAB, Marshall to men’s nonconference basketball schedule
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has added UAB and Marshall to its nonconference men’s basketball schedule next season.
Kentucky announced on its athletics website Tuesday that the Wildcats will host UAB on Dec. 6 and Marshall on Dec. 29.
UAB will play at Kentucky for the second straight season. The Wildcats defeated the Blazers 69-58 on Nov. 29 in Rupp Arena. The all-time series is tied 3-3.
Kentucky is 12-0 all-time against Marshall. Their last meeting was in December 2012.
NC State hires ex-East Carolina head coach Ruffin McNeill in advisory role
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State has hired former East Carolina head coach and Oklahoma assistant Ruffin McNeill for an advisory role on its football staff.
The school said Tuesday that McNeill would serve as a special assistant to head coach Dave Doeren. Duties include assisting player development analysis, leading special projects and outreach to alumni, campus and community groups.
“I’ve known Ruffin since the beginning of my coaching career,” Doeren said in a statement. “Not only is he one of my closest friends in the profession, but he’s been a mentor to me since I was 24 years old. … Having a former head coach on our staff who I can trust and have known for almost my entire career is a huge benefit for me personally, as well as for our entire program.”
McNeill, 61, was the Pirates’ head coach from 2010-15 and guided his alma mater to four bowl appearances during a college coaching career spanning more than three decades. He later joined Oklahoma’s staff under Lincoln Riley – who had worked under him at ECU – for three seasons as assistant head coach.
