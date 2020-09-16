Jack Reynolds hits ace at Polish Pines
KEYSER, W.Va. — Jack Reynolds hit a hole-in-one on the 204-yard No. 6 hole at Polish Pines Golf Course on Thursday.
Reynolds used a 6-iron and the shot was witnessed by Gary Alt.
Keyser golf wins by 11 strokes
BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va — The Keyser golf team won again Monday, this time over Berkeley Springs and Martinsburg with a team score of 170 at Cacapon State Park.
The Golden Tornado were powered by Drew Matlick, who shot a 2-over 38 to lead all players. Jacob Malcolm and Darrick Broadwater each finished with 42’s. Noah Broadwater shot a 48 to round out the countable scores for the squad.
Dylan Wilson and Logan Jones also competed for Keyser, tallying a 59 and 63, respectively.
Berkeley Springs finished second with a round of 181, and Martinsburg came in third at 188.
The Indians were led by Sara Veara who shot a 42. The Bulldogs’ James Dailey scored the second-best finish at 3-over 41.
Keyser hosts Frankfort, Moorefield and Union today, 4 p.m., at Polish Pines.
2 WVU players test positive for virus
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s football team has two active confirmed coronavirus cases, coach Neal Brown said Tuesday.
Brown said at his weekly news conference that two freshman walk-ons tested positive, the only such cases in the program.
Brown also said a defensive lineman sat out Saturday’s season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky due to contact tracing. Brown identified the lineman as freshman Sean Martin and said he was disappointed because Martin had been expected to play in the opener.
“He’s well. He’s fine. But he missed the game,” Brown said. “He’s a guy we wanted to play. He really had his best week of practice last week until he was out. But still, really, really excited about him. I like his makeup, how he’s worked since he’s been on campus. He’s going to be a real bright spot for us.”
West Virginia (1-0) is idle this week and plays at No. 11 Oklahoma State (0-0) on Sept. 26.
