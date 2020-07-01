Duncan takes CCC’s Spring crown
CUMBERLAND — Dan Duncan finished even par for the weekend to capture the Cumberland Country Club Spring Championship.
It was Duncan’s first title. He shot a career-low 65 on Saturday to take the lead then held on to win with a 77 on Sunday for a 142 total. He defeated Kevin Robison (143) and Kevin Yost (144).
Joe MacAuley was the Gross champion with a 139 (67/72). Bryan Appel was second swith a 147 (69/78).
WVU basketball player tests positive
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A men’s basketball player at West Virginia has tested positive for the coronavirus, the athletic department said Monday.
The player, whose name was not released, has entered a 14-day isolation period, West Virginia said in a news release.
Men’s basketball players who test negative for the virus can start voluntary workouts on July 6, the statement said.
At least two football players tested positive for the virus in June. The football team started voluntary workouts on June 15.
When West Virginia begins its fall semester on Aug. 19, students must wear masks on campus, including in class. Students, faculty and staff must be tested for the virus before they return to campus and complete a coronavirus education course.
Mercedes to race in all-black cars in F1
BRACKLEY, England (AP) — Mercedes announced Monday that it will race in all-black cars for the 2020 Formula One season as it pledges to fight racism and improve the diversity of its team.
Six-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas will also race in black overalls for the season, which starts Sunday in Austria after a long delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Black Lives Matter movement has shone a searching light on how much we need new measures and actions in the fight against racism and all forms of discrimination,” Mercedes announced in its color switch from silver.
Hamilton, who is the only Black world champion in F1, has spoken widely about racism following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month. He plans to create a commission to increase diversity in motorsport.
“It is so important that we seize this moment and use it to educate ourselves whether you are an individual, brand or company to make real meaningful changes when it comes to ensuring equality and inclusivity,” Hamilton said in the announcement Monday.
Hamilton said he had spoken to Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff about standing united.
“I have personally experienced racism in my life and seen my family and friends experience racism, and I am speaking from the heart when I appeal for change,” Hamilton said.
Mercedes said Monday that just 3% of its workforce identify as belonging to minority ethnic groups, and that only 12% of its employees are women.
The season will finally get underway with back-to-back races at the Austrian Grand Prix as part of an eight-race European swing. The Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will host races on July 5 and 12.
FIFA bans former finance director 10 years
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA banned its former finance director Markus Kattner for 10 years on Tuesday for helping former president Sepp Blatter and other top managers award themselves salary raises and bonuses totaling tens of millions of dollars.
FIFA said its ethics committee judges found Kattner guilty of conflicts of interest and abuse of position, including obtaining a recording of a FIFA Council meeting.
Kattner was also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1.05 million) and ordered to pay within 30 days.
“By his conduct, the integrity and objectivity of FIFA have therefore been exceedingly violated,” FIFA’s ethics judges said in their ruling.
Kattner spent 13 years overseeing the world soccer body’s finances during Blatter’s presidency. When he was fired by FIFA’s new management in 2016, it was revealed that Blatter, former secretary general Jerome Valcke and Kattner himself were contracted to get World Cup bonuses, loyalty bonuses and future golden handshakes totaling tens of millions of dollars.
Lawyers for FIFA four years ago described “a coordinated effort by three former top officials of FIFA to enrich themselves.”
At the time, a spokesperson for Kattner said the contracts were approved by FIFA’s compensation panel and known to its then-auditors.
2021 African Cup postponed to 2022
CAIRO (AP) — Next year’s African Cup of Nations was postponed Tuesday to 2022 amid a backlog of matches caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Confederation of African Football said the 24-team tournament in Cameroon will now open in January 2022. The 12 qualifying groups are not expected to be completed this year.
“The date for the final tournament and the remaining matches of the qualifiers will be communicated in due course,” CAF said in a statement after an executive committee meeting.
It’s the second scheduling change this year for the continental championship. It was originally set to be played in June-July 2021, during Cameroon’s rainy season, but was moved to the beginning of the year.
The second switch means clubs in Europe will retain their African players next season without being required to release them for a January-February tournament.
In a separate decision, CAF canceled the 2020 Women’s African Cup of Nations “due to challenging conditions” and will instead launch a Women’s Champions League in 2021.
Qualifying for the men’s African Cup was already behind schedule. African national teams have yet to play in the official FIFA-approved dates this year and they may not be able to resume in October.
With four qualifying rounds still to be played, only four match dates are likely available in October and November.
Borgia, NBA’s VP overseeing refs, retires
NEW YORK (AP) — Joe Borgia, who spent 32 years in the NBA as a referee and executive, announced his retirement Tuesday.
Among the highlights of Borgia’s tenure with the league is the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, New Jersey, which opened for the 2014-15 season and has become a fixture as part of both in-game reviews and analysis of the league’s referees.
“I am grateful to have had the opportunity to officiate at the top of our profession and then transition to a role committed to the advancement and improvement of our officials,” Borgia said. “I am especially proud of the NBA Replay Center. Its continued evolution in improving our game is an example of the dedication the NBA’s Referee Operations department has to excellence and innovation.”
