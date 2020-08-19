Potomac Valley Board seeking officials
CUMBERLAND — The Potomac Valley Board No. 204 of the International Association of Approved Basketball Officials is accepting applications for its upcoming class.
Candidates will be required to pass written, floor and physical examinations.
Applicants should contact local rules interpreter George Geatz at 301-707-9325 or any Board 204 member for more information.
John Saville hits ace at Valley View
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — John Savile hit a hole-in-one at the Valley View Golf Course on Tuesday during the Senior Grasshoppers outing.
Saville aced the 130-yard Par 3 13th hole using a 7-iron.
The shot was witnessed by Ron Frost, Rick Booth and Greg Perry.
Jacobs part of W.Va. championship team
CUMBERLAND — In Monday’s edition of the Cumberland Times-News, an article about Mineral County Little League’s state championship run mistakenly omitted Blake Jacobs from the list of the team’s 11 players.
Hockey great Dale Hawerchuk dies at 57
Dale Hawerchuk, a hockey phenom who became the face of the Winnipeg Jets en route to the Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 57 after a battle with cancer.
The Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts, a team Hawerchuk coached, confirmed the death on Twitter on Tuesday.
“After an incredibly brave and difficult battle with cancer, our dad has passed away. My family is so proud of him and the way he fought. #HawerchukStrong,” Eric Hawerchuk, one of Dale’s sons, wrote on Twitter.
