Shipley hits ace at Rocky Gap
FLINTSTONE — Kyong Shipley hit a hole-in-one at Rocky Gap Golf Course on July 17.
She made the shot on the 110-yard hole No. 4 using a 7-hybrid. Witnesses to the shot were Allen Shin, DJ Shin and Pam Skiff.
Mountain Ridge athletics benefit golf tournament Aug. 7 at Cumberland CC
CUMBERLAND — The 27th annual Ozzie Nelson/Mick Cunningham golf tournament for the benefit of Mountain Ridge High School athletics will be held Friday, Aug. 7 at the Cumberland Country Club.
There will be a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Anyone interested in entering a team, sponsoring a hole or donating a prize should contact Bob Nelson at 240-727-0970.
Washington NFL team hires Julie Donaldson for radio role
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington’s NFL team hired TV reporter, anchor and host Julie Donaldson to oversee its broadcast operation and be a member of a three-person radio booth for games.
Citing NFL Research, the team said Tuesday that Donaldson will be the first woman to be a regular on-air member of an NFL radio broadcast booth. She will not do play-by-play calls but will help choose who does.
Donaldson will be the team’s senior vice president of media, an announcement that comes less than a week after longtime broadcaster Larry Michael announced he was leaving Washington after 16 years.
A day after his departure was made public, Michael was among the team executives named in a Washington Post report about sexual harassment by club employees.
Donaldson has worked at NBC Sports Washington since 2010. Her resume includes previous TV jobs in Boston, New York and Miami.
Defensive end Michael Bennett retires
Michael Bennett, who won a Super Bowl as a defensive end with the Seattle Seahawks and made three Pro Bowls, says he is retiring.
The 34-year-old Bennett played for five teams and was an integral part of the Seahawks’ 2013 NFL championship. He said Tuesday on Instagram that the 2019 season, which he split between New England and Dallas, was his last.
“Retiring feels a little like death of self, but I’m looking forward to the rebirth — the opportunity to reimagine my purpose,” Bennett posted. “I would like to thank my wife and children, who have sacrificed so much for me to succeed. I’m looking forward to supporting them the same way they have me these past 11 years. I have never been more at peace in my life.”
Bennett had 69 1/2 career sacks in 11 pro seasons. He entered the NFL in 2009 with Tampa Bay, then made his biggest impact with Seattle, which he joined for that Super Bowl season. His three Pro Bowl years came with the Seahawks, whom he joined on a one-year deal in free agency before getting a four-year contract in 2014.
Bennett moved on to Philadelphia in 2018, then played six games with the Patriots and nine with the Cowboys last year.
A strong pass rusher, he also was solid against the run and had 10 forced fumbles in his career.
Bennett’s brother Martellus was an NFL tight end.
Ex-South American soccer head’s request stays in prison with virus
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge denied a request for compassionate release by the former head of South American soccer after he contracted the coronavirus while serving a nine-year prison sentence.
U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen in Brooklyn ruled Tuesday that Juan Ángel Napout should remain at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution, Miami. The Paraguayan was among the former FIFA officials convicted following a U.S. government investigation into corruption of soccer.
Napout tested positive for the virus on July 16 but has remained asymptomatic. He asked to be transferred to home confinement. U.S. prisons have seen widespread outbreaks of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
“If circumstances change that tangibly demonstrate some serious risk of dire consequences or in themselves constitute a life-threatening event, that could well justify a compassionate release,” Chen said near the end of a two-hour telephone hearing. ‘But now based on the record I have before me, I find that the request is based on speculation that is not sufficient.”
Napout was convicted on Dec. 22, 2017, of one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy, and he was taken into custody that day. The 62-year-old is scheduled for release on Aug. 9, 2025. His conviction was upheld on June 22 by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
He has cited his age, hypertension and anxiety as increasing his risk for complications from COVID-19.
Washington tennis tournament canceled; U.S. Open still planned for Aug. 31
WASHINGTON (AP) — The hard-court tournament in the nation’s capital that was supposed to mark the official return of men’s professional tennis amid the pandemic was scrapped Tuesday — but the group in charge of the U.S. Open immediately said the tuneup’s cancellation “in no way impacts” its Grand Slam event.
The Citi Open, scheduled to start with Aug. 13 qualifying, was called off because of what tournament manager Mark Ein said are “too many unresolved external issues, including various international travel restrictions as well as troubling health and safety trends.”
The number of coronavirus cases has been spiking in spots throughout the United States.
The men’s and women’s pro tours both have been suspended since March because of the COVID-19 outbreak and have been eyeing a return to action next month. The first event on the most recently announced version of the sport’s 2020 slate is a women’s clay-court tournament in Palermo, Italy, starting Aug. 3, and WTA spokeswoman Amy Binder said Tuesday that tour’s “provisional calendar remains on course to proceed at this time.”
As of now, the week of Aug. 10 includes women’s tournaments in Lexington, Kentucky — where 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams is among the announced entrants — and the Czech Republic. But no official men’s competition.
With Washington’s ATP stop, where Nick Kyrgios was the champion last year, now gone, the first chance for men to play sanctioned matches will be the Masters-level event usually played in Cincinnati that was moved to the site of the U.S. Open in Flushing Meadows, starting Aug. 22.
That is to be followed by the U.S. Open, where main-draw play is due to begin Aug. 31 without any spectators. The next Grand Slam tournament will be the clay-court French Open, which postponed its start from late May to late September because of the pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.