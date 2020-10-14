Smith hits ace at Fore Sisters
RAWLINGS — Scott Smith, using a 6-iron, hit a hole-on-one at Fore Sisters Golf Course on Sunday.
T.J. Morgan watched his shot go in on the 165-yard No. 7 hole.
FOX to televise WVU's game on Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Big 12 Conference announced WVU's conference home game on Saturday against Kansas will be televised on FOX at noon. it was originally scheduled to aire on FS1.
Gus Johnson will handle the play-by-play duties for the broadcast, and Joel Klatt will be the analyst.
Tickets are available to the general public at WVUGAME.com and 1-800-WVU GAME.
Tickets for West Virginia's other three home games against Kansas State (Oct. 31), TCU (Nov. 14) and Oklahoma (Nov. 28) will go on sale to the general public at a later date.
Fans will be welcomed back to Milan Puskar Stadium at 25% capacity as part of the health, safety and wellness measures being implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ESPN2 to air WVU at Texas Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — ESPN2 will televise West Virginia's Big 12 Conference game at Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 24, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
