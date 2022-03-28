Week 1

;Record;Pts.

1. Allegany (5);3-0;29

2. Mountain Ridge;2-0;22

3. Southern (1);1-0;18

4. Hampshire;3-3;12

5. Keyser;4-1;9

Receiving votes: None.

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video