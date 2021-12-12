Week 1

;Record;Pts.

1. Mtn. Ridge (4);2-0;27

2. Allegany;2-0;23

3. Southern (2);1-0;22

4. Keyser;1-1;10

5. Hampshire;1-1;4

Receiving votes: Fort Hill 2, Northern 2

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

