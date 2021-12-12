Week 1

;Record;Pts.

1. Petersburg (5);5-0;29

2. Frankfort (1);2-0;25

3. Fort Hill;2-1;16

4. Calvary;4-0;8

5. Mountain Ridge;1-1;7

Receiving votes: Keyser 3, Allegany 1, Moorefield 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

