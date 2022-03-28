Week 1

;Record;Pts.

1. Allegany (5);2-0;28

2. Keyser;8-1;24

3. Petersburg (1);3-0;19

4. Bishop Walsh;2-0;13

5. Fort Hill;1-1;4

Receiving votes: Frankfort 1, East Hardy 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

