Area Top 5
Week 10
First-place votes in parenthesis
;W-L;Pts.
1. Fort Hill (4);15-2;24
2. Allegany (1);14-4;21
3. East Hardy;13-5;14
4. Hampshire;9-8;11
5. Keyser;10-6;5
Receiving votes: None.
This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.
