Area Top 5

Week 10

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Fort Hill (4);15-2;24

2. Allegany (1);14-4;21

3. East Hardy;13-5;14

4. Hampshire;9-8;11

5. Keyser;10-6;5

Receiving votes: None.

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

