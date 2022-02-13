Through Week 10
;Record;Pct.
Mountain Ridge;14-3;.824
Allegany;12-4;.750
Southern;10-6;.625
Hampshire;9-8;.529
Northern;9-10;.474
East Hardy;7-9;.438
Moorefield;7-10;.412
Keyser;6-12;.333
Fort Hill;5-12;.294
Frankfort;3-13;.188
Petersburg;3-16;.158
Calvary;2-14;.125
Union;1-11;.083
WestMAC
Mountain Ridge;6-1;.857
Allegany;5-2;.714
Southern;3-3;.500
Fort Hill;3-4;.429
Northern;0-7;.000
Note: Standings compiled from results submitted to the Times-News or available online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.