Through Week 10

;Record;Pct.

Mountain Ridge;14-3;.824

Allegany;12-4;.750

Southern;10-6;.625

Hampshire;9-8;.529

Northern;9-10;.474

East Hardy;7-9;.438

Moorefield;7-10;.412

Keyser;6-12;.333

Fort Hill;5-12;.294

Frankfort;3-13;.188

Petersburg;3-16;.158

Calvary;2-14;.125

Union;1-11;.083

WestMAC

Mountain Ridge;6-1;.857

Allegany;5-2;.714

Southern;3-3;.500

Fort Hill;3-4;.429

Northern;0-7;.000

Note: Standings compiled from results submitted to the Times-News or available online.

