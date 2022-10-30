Area Top 5

Week 10

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Mtn. Ridge (7);9-0;35

2. Fort Hill;8-1;28

3. Frankfort;8-1;21

4. Allegany;6-3;14

5. Keyser;5-4;7

Receiving votes: None

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

