Area Top 5
Week 10
First-place votes in parenthesis
;W-L;Pts.
1. Mtn. Ridge (7);9-0;35
2. Fort Hill;8-1;28
3. Frankfort;8-1;21
4. Allegany;6-3;14
5. Keyser;5-4;7
Receiving votes: None
This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.