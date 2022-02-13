Week 10

;Record;Pts.

1. Keyser (4);14-5;28

2. Frankfort (1);12-5;24

3. Petersburg (1);14-4;18

4. Allegany;9-5;12

5. Mountain Ridge;9-6;6

Receiving votes: Hampshire 2

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

