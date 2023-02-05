Area Top 5
Week 10
First-place votes in parenthesis
;W-L;Pts.
1. Allegany (3);12-4;23
2. Southern (2);10-7;22
3. Mtn. Ridge;13-4;15
4. Hampshire;11-8;8
5. Frankfort;9-9;7
Receiving votes: None.
This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.
