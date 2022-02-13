Through Week 10

;Record;Pct.

Petersburg;14-4;.778

Union;13-4;,765

Calvary;15-5;.750

Keyser;14-5;.737

Frankfort;12-5;.706

Allegany;9-5;.643

Fort Hill;10-6;.625

Mountain Ridge;9-6;.600

Hampshire;10-10;.500

Northern;6-11;.353

Moorefield;5-12;.294

Bishop Walsh;4-11;.267

Southern;4-12;.250

East Hardy;3-12;.200

WestMAC

Fort Hill;4-1;.800

Mountain Ridge;5-2;.714

Allegany;3-3;.500

Southern;2-3;.400

Northern;1-6;.143

Note: Standings compiled from results submitted to the Times-News or available online.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video