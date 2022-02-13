Through Week 10
;Record;Pct.
Petersburg;14-4;.778
Union;13-4;,765
Calvary;15-5;.750
Keyser;14-5;.737
Frankfort;12-5;.706
Allegany;9-5;.643
Fort Hill;10-6;.625
Mountain Ridge;9-6;.600
Hampshire;10-10;.500
Northern;6-11;.353
Moorefield;5-12;.294
Bishop Walsh;4-11;.267
Southern;4-12;.250
East Hardy;3-12;.200
WestMAC
Fort Hill;4-1;.800
Mountain Ridge;5-2;.714
Allegany;3-3;.500
Southern;2-3;.400
Northern;1-6;.143
Note: Standings compiled from results submitted to the Times-News or available online.
