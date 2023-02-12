Area Top 5

Week 11

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Fort Hill (7);17-2;35

2. Allegany;15-5;27

3. Hampshire;11-8;18

4. East Hardy;15-5;16

5. Keyser;12-6;8

Receiving votes: Frankfort (10-8) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

