Week 11

;Record;Pts.

1. Mountain Ridge (6);17-3;30

2. Allegany;15-4;24

3. Southern;11-7;18

4. Hampshire;11-9;12

5. Northern;11-11;4

Receiving votes: Fort Hill 1, Moorefield 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

