Through Week 11
;Record;Pct.
Mountain Ridge;17-3;.850
Allegany;15-4;.789
Southern;11-7;.611
Hampshire;11-9;.550
Northern;11-11;.500
East Hardy;7-10;.412
Moorefield;7-12;.368
Fort Hill;6-13;.316
Keyser;6-15;.286
Union;4-14;.222
Petersburg;4-18;.182
Frankfort;3-15;.167
Calvary;3-17;.150
WestMAC
Mountain Ridge;7-1;.875
Allegany;6-2;.750
Southern;4-4;.500
Fort Hill;3-5;.375
Northern;0-8;.000
Note: Standings compiled from results submitted to the Times-News or available online.
