Through Week 11

;Record;Pct.

Mountain Ridge;17-3;.850

Allegany;15-4;.789

Southern;11-7;.611

Hampshire;11-9;.550

Northern;11-11;.500

East Hardy;7-10;.412

Moorefield;7-12;.368

Fort Hill;6-13;.316

Keyser;6-15;.286

Union;4-14;.222

Petersburg;4-18;.182

Frankfort;3-15;.167

Calvary;3-17;.150

WestMAC

Mountain Ridge;7-1;.875

Allegany;6-2;.750

Southern;4-4;.500

Fort Hill;3-5;.375

Northern;0-8;.000

Note: Standings compiled from results submitted to the Times-News or available online.

