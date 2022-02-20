Week 11
;Record;Pts.
1. Petersburg (5);17-4;29
2. Allegany (1);12-5;25
3. Frankfort;14-6;17
4. Keyser;15-7;11
5. Mountain Ridge;11-6;8
Receiving votes: None.
This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.