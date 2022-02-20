Week 11

;Record;Pts.

1. Petersburg (5);17-4;29

2. Allegany (1);12-5;25

3. Frankfort;14-6;17

4. Keyser;15-7;11

5. Mountain Ridge;11-6;8

Receiving votes: None.

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video