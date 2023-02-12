Area Top 5

Week 11

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (4);15-4;32

2. Southern (3);12-7;31

3. Mtn. Ridge;15-5;20

4. Keyser;12-8;12

5. Hampshire;11-9;8

Receiving votes: Frankfort (9-11) 2

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

