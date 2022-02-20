Through Week 11
;Record;Pct.
Petersburg;17-4;.810
Union;15-4;.789
Allegany;12-5;.706
Frankfort;14-6;.700
Calvary;16-7;.696
Fort Hill;13-6;.684
Keyser;15-7;.682
Mountain Ridge;11-6;.647
Hampshire;10-12;.455
Northern;8-12;.400
Bishop Walsh;5-13;.278
East Hardy;5-15;.250
Moorefield;5-16;.238
Southern;4-15;.211
WestMAC
Fort Hill;6-1;.857
Mountain Ridge;5-2;.714
Allegany;4-3;.571
Southern;2-5;.286
Northern;1-7;.125
Note: Standings compiled from results submitted to the Times-News or available online.
