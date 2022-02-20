Through Week 11

;Record;Pct.

Petersburg;17-4;.810

Union;15-4;.789

Allegany;12-5;.706

Frankfort;14-6;.700

Calvary;16-7;.696

Fort Hill;13-6;.684

Keyser;15-7;.682

Mountain Ridge;11-6;.647

Hampshire;10-12;.455

Northern;8-12;.400

Bishop Walsh;5-13;.278

East Hardy;5-15;.250

Moorefield;5-16;.238

Southern;4-15;.211

WestMAC

Fort Hill;6-1;.857

Mountain Ridge;5-2;.714

Allegany;4-3;.571

Southern;2-5;.286

Northern;1-7;.125

Note: Standings compiled from results submitted to the Times-News or available online.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video