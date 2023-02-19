Area Top 5

Week 12

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Fort Hill (7);19-2;35

T2. Allegany;16-6;23

T2. Hampshire;13-8;23

4. Keyser;14-7;16

5. East Hardy;15-5;6

Receiving votes: Frankfort (11-9) 6

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

