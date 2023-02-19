Area Top 5

Week 12

First-place votes in parenthesis

1. Allegany (6);17-4;34

2. Southern (1);14-8;29

3. Mtn. Ridge;16-6;21

4. Frankfort;11-11;7

5. Petersburg;12-9;6

Receiving votes: Hampshire (12-10) 5, Keyser (12-10) 3

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

