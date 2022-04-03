Area Baseball Standings

Through April 3

School;Record;Pct.

Allegany;5-0;1.000

Mountain Ridge;4-0;1.000

Northern;3-1;.750

Keyser;4-2;.667

Calvary;1-1;.500

Hampshire;4-5;.444

Frankfort;3-4;.429

Southern;1-2;.333

Moorefield;2-4;.333

Petersburg;1-5;.167

East Hardy;1-6;.143

Fort Hill;0-2;.000

Note: Standings are compiled from games submitted to the Times-News or available online.

———

WestMAC

School;Record;Pct.

Allegany;2-0;1.000

Mountain Ridge;1-0;1.000

Northern;1-1;.500

Southern;0-1;.000

Fort Hill;0-2;.000

