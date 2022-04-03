Area Baseball Standings
Through April 3
School;Record;Pct.
Allegany;5-0;1.000
Mountain Ridge;4-0;1.000
Northern;3-1;.750
Keyser;4-2;.667
Calvary;1-1;.500
Hampshire;4-5;.444
Frankfort;3-4;.429
Southern;1-2;.333
Moorefield;2-4;.333
Petersburg;1-5;.167
East Hardy;1-6;.143
Fort Hill;0-2;.000
Note: Standings are compiled from games submitted to the Times-News or available online.
———
WestMAC
School;Record;Pct.
Allegany;2-0;1.000
Mountain Ridge;1-0;1.000
Northern;1-1;.500
Southern;0-1;.000
Fort Hill;0-2;.000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.