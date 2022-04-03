Area Softball Standings

Through April 3

School;Record;Pct.

Petersburg;4-0;1.000

Allegany;3-0;1.000

Keyser;11-2;.846

Bishop Walsh;5-1;.833

Fort Hill;4-1;.800

East Hardy;3-2;.600

Moorefield;5-5;.500

Frankfort;3-4;.429

Mountain Ridge;1-4;.200

Southern;0-2;.000

Northern;0-4;.000

Hampshire;0-11;.000

Note: Standings are compiled from games submitted to the Times-News or available online.

———

WestMAC

School;Record;Pct.

Allegany;1-0;1.000

Fort Hill;2-1;.667

Northern;0-1;.000

Southern;0-1;.000

Mtn. Rdge;0-0;.000

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video