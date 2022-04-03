Area Softball Standings
Through April 3
School;Record;Pct.
Petersburg;4-0;1.000
Allegany;3-0;1.000
Keyser;11-2;.846
Bishop Walsh;5-1;.833
Fort Hill;4-1;.800
East Hardy;3-2;.600
Moorefield;5-5;.500
Frankfort;3-4;.429
Mountain Ridge;1-4;.200
Southern;0-2;.000
Northern;0-4;.000
Hampshire;0-11;.000
Note: Standings are compiled from games submitted to the Times-News or available online.
———
WestMAC
School;Record;Pct.
Allegany;1-0;1.000
Fort Hill;2-1;.667
Northern;0-1;.000
Southern;0-1;.000
Mtn. Rdge;0-0;.000
