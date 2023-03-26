Area Top 5

Week 2

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (6);1-0;30

2. Keyser;1-0;24

3. Northern;2-1;13

4. Southern;1-0;8

5. Frankfort;1-3;7

Receiving votes: Mountain Ridge (1-1) 4, Moorefield (1-1) 3, Petersburg (2-2) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

