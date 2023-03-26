Area Top 5
Week 2
First-place votes in parenthesis
;W-L;Pts.
1. Allegany (6);1-0;30
2. Keyser;1-0;24
3. Northern;2-1;13
4. Southern;1-0;8
5. Frankfort;1-3;7
Receiving votes: Mountain Ridge (1-1) 4, Moorefield (1-1) 3, Petersburg (2-2) 1
This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.
