Week 2

;Record;Pts.

1. Allegany (6);5-0;30

2. Mountain Ridge;4-0;24

3. Southern;1-2;15

4. Northern;3-1;9

5. Keyser;4-2;8

Receiving votes: Hampshire 4

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video