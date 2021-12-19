Week 2

;Record;Pts.

1. Mtn. Ridge (6)-3-0;30

2. Southern;1-1;21

3. Allegany;3-1;19

4. Keyser;3-1;14

5. Northern;2-0;5

Receiving votes: Hampshire 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

