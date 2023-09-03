Area Top 5

Week 2

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Fort Hill (7);1-0;35

2. Mtn. Ridge;1-0;28

3. Allegany;1-0;21

4. Frankfort;2-0;14

5. Petersburg;2-0;4

Receiving votes: Keyser (1-1) 3

The Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you