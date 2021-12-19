Week 2

;Record;Pts.

1. Petersburg (4);7-0;28

2. Frankfort (2);5-0;26

3. Fort Hill;4-1;17

4. Allegany;3-1;10

5. Mtn. Ridge;2-2;5

Receiving votes: Keyser 3, Calvary 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

