Area Top 5

Week 2

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (6);1-0;30

2. Keyser;3-1;20

3. Petersburg;3-1;18

4. Bishop Walsh;2-0;15

5. Moorefield;3-1;5

Receiving votes: Fort Hill (1-0) 1, Frankfort (0-1) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

