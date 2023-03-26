Area Top 5
Week 2
First-place votes in parenthesis
;W-L;Pts.
1. Allegany (6);1-0;30
2. Keyser;3-1;20
3. Petersburg;3-1;18
4. Bishop Walsh;2-0;15
5. Moorefield;3-1;5
Receiving votes: Fort Hill (1-0) 1, Frankfort (0-1) 1
This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.
