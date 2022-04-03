Week 2

;Record;Pts.

1. Allegany (6);3-0;30

2. Keyser;11-2;23

3. Petersburg;4-0;17

T4. Bishop Walsh;5-1;10

T4. Fort Hill;4-1;10

Receiving votes: None

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Chapin Jewell (Mineral News Tribune). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

