Area Baseball Standings
Through April 10
School;Record;Pct.
Mountain Ridge;6-0;1.000
Allegany;5-0;1.000
Keyser;4-2;.667
Northern;4-2;.667
Frankfort;5-4;.556
Calvary;2-2;.500
Hampshire;4-7;.364
Fort Hill;1-2;.333
Moorefield;2-6;.250
Petersburg;2-6;.250
Southern;1-4;.200
East Hardy;1-7;.125
Note: Standings are compiled from games submitted to the Times-News or available online.
———
WestMAC
School;Record;Pct.
Allegany;2-0;1.000
Mountain Ridge;2-0;1.000
Northern;1-2;.333
Southern;0-1;.000
Fort Hill;0-2;.000
