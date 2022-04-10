Area Baseball Standings

Through April 10

School;Record;Pct.

Mountain Ridge;6-0;1.000

Allegany;5-0;1.000

Keyser;4-2;.667

Northern;4-2;.667

Frankfort;5-4;.556

Calvary;2-2;.500

Hampshire;4-7;.364

Fort Hill;1-2;.333

Moorefield;2-6;.250

Petersburg;2-6;.250

Southern;1-4;.200

East Hardy;1-7;.125

Note: Standings are compiled from games submitted to the Times-News or available online.

———

WestMAC

School;Record;Pct.

Allegany;2-0;1.000

Mountain Ridge;2-0;1.000

Northern;1-2;.333

Southern;0-1;.000

Fort Hill;0-2;.000

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video