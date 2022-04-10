Week 3

;Record;Pts.

1. Allegany (4);5-0;24

2. Mountain Ridge (1);6-0;21

3. Northern;4-2;13

T4. Frankfort;5-4;7

T4. Keyser;4-2;7

Receiving votes: Hampshire 3

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

