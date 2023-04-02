Area Top 5

Week 3

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (7);4-0;35

T2. Keyser;3-3;24

T2. Northern;5-1;24

4. Frankfort;4-3;15

5. Petersburg;6-4;4

Receiving votes: Mountain Ridge (2-2) 3

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

