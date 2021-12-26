Week 3

;Record;Pts.

1. Mtn. Ridge (5);4-0;29

2. Southern (1);2-1;25

3. Allegany;3-1;15

4. Keyser;4-1;13

5. Hampshire;3-3;3

Receiving votes: East Hardy 2, Northern 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

