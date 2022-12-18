Area Top 5

Week 3

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (3);5-0;31

T2. Fort Hill (4);1-1;23

T2. Keyser;3-1;23

4. Hampshire;2-2;14

5. East Hardy;3-1;7

Receiving votes: Northern (2-1) 4, Frankfort (2-2) 3

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you