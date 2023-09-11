Area Top 5

Week 3

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L-T;Pts.

1. Allegany (5);3-0;28

2. Hampshire (1);4-3-1;21

3. Mtn. Ridge;1-1-1;15

4. Fort Hill;3-0;14

5. Frankfort;4-1-2;11

Receiving votes: Calvary (2-3-1) 1

The Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

