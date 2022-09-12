Area Top 5

Week 3

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (3);2-0;28

2. Mtn. Ridge (3);2-0-1;25

3. Hampshire (1);4-1-2;20

4. Bishop Walsh;3-0-1;16

5. Frankfort;3-1-1;11

Receiving votes: Calvary (5-4) 5

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Trending Video