Area Top 5

Week 3

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Fort Hill (7);2-0;35

2. Mtn. Ridge;2-0;28

3. Frankfort;3-0;17

4. Keyser;2-0;16

5. Allegany;1-1;3

Receiving votes: East Hardy (2-1) 2, Northern (1-1) 2, Petersburg (3-0) 2

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

