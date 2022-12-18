Area Top 5

Week 3

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Mtn. Ridge (7);3-0;35

2. Keyser;4-1;22

3. Allegany;2-1;20

4. Petersburg;4-2;17

5. Fort Hill;2-2;7

Receiving votes: East Hardy (4-2) 3, Frankfort (2-5) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

