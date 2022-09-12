Area Top 5

Week 3

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

T1. Hampshire (4);5-0-2;26

T1. Mtn. Ridge (3);2-1;26

3. Northern;2-0-2;22

4. Bishop Walsh;2-0;15

5. Allegany;0-0-1;14

Receiving votes: Keyser (1-2) 4

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

