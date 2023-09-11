Week 3

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L-T;Pts.

1. Hampshire (3);6-0;27

2. Mtn. Ridge (3);2-0;24

3. Northern;4-0;21

4. Southern;1-1-1;7

5. Allegany;0-3;6

Receiving votes: Keyser (2-6) 3, Fort Hill (1-1) 2

The Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

