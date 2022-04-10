Week 3

;Record;Pts.

T1. Allegany (3);4-0;22

T1. Keyser (2);18-2;22

3. Petersburg;5-0;16

4. Bishop Walsh;8-2;10

5. Fort Hill;4-2;3

Receiving votes: East Hardy 2

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Trevor King (Garrett County Republican) and Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

