Area Top 5

Week 3

First-place votes in parenthesis

;W-L;Pts.

1. Allegany (7);5-0;35

2. Keyser;6-2;26

3. Petersburg;6-1;23

4. Frankfort;3-1;12

5. Moorefield;6-2;7

Receiving votes: Bishop Walsh (2-1) 1, Fort Hill (3-1) 1

This week's Area sportswriter poll was voted on by Jeff Landes, Kyle Bennett, Jordan Kendall and Alex Rychwalski (Cumberland Times-News); Chapin Jewell (Mineral News-Tribune), Nick Carroll (Hampshire Review) and Trevor King (Garrett County Republican). The poll encompasses Allegany, Garrett, Mineral, Hampshire, Grant and Hardy counties.

